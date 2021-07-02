Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.(Nadezhda1906 | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good.

While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact.

Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy makers about the potential impacts of spanking.

The Lancet summarized these findings and identified several key themes, including evidence that shows “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.”

Instead, the report suggests that spanking predicts increases in child behavior issues over time, adding there is evidence of a dose-response relationship.

Spanking also increases the risk of involvement with child protective services, according to the summary.

“The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted,” the report concluded.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday night crash
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed Robbery at the Pot O Gold Game Room...
Sheriff investigating armed robbery of game room on Hwy. 84
Shawn Adkins was arrested on June 14, 2021 for the 11-year-old murder of Hailey Dunn. Details...
INVESTIGATES: Arrest warrant withheld in Hailey Dunn case
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Car on fire reported at Slide and Clovis Road, serious injuries reported

Latest News

A big party is thrown for a Minnesota woman's 100th birthday.
Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday.
Biden to back changes in military sexual assault prosecution
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims