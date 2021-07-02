Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

US lumber prices begin to tumble

By Jessica Babb
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – The price of lumber is getting lower after months of being sky-high.

Experts say the supply chain is starting to get back to normal.

“I’m not sure where they started at, but they have seen a significant drop,” said Home Depot store manager Art Seyffert.

Nationally, customers are getting a lot more bang for their buck.

“We’re seeing more supply in the system to satisfy the demand,” said Tom Smythe, a finance professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “In the case of plywood … that number has come back down probably in the $40 to $50 range.”

But not every store is seeing a drop that big just yet.

At his Home Depot in North Fort Myers, Seyffert said prices are $4 to $5 cheaper per board.

Still, in southwest Florida, demand remains strong, especially with Hurricane Elsa as a potential threat in the coming days.

“I have seen some more DIY people coming in picking up some boards to protect their houses,” Seyffert said.

“We would definitely not want to raise prices because of a storm, we wouldn’t do that. The only way we charge more is if we have to pay more for it.”

Seyffert said he expects prices to continue to fall.

“I feel confident it will keep going down,” he said. “I don’t know that it is going to go down super quick, but even if it’s a couple of dollars a week that adds up.”

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday night crash
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed Robbery at the Pot O Gold Game Room...
Sheriff investigating armed robbery of game room on Hwy. 84
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Car on fire reported at Slide and Clovis Road, serious injuries reported
Westbound traffic has been diverted at 50th & Memphis after one person was seriously injured in...
1 injured in collision between SUV, motorcycle at 50th & Memphis
Shawn Adkins was arrested on June 14, 2021 for the 11-year-old murder of Hailey Dunn. Details...
INVESTIGATES: Arrest warrant withheld in Hailey Dunn case

Latest News

Destination Marfa movie
Lubbock ties, music featured in ‘Destination Marfa’ movie
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US vacates key Afghan base; pullout target now ‘late August’
stage
What to know before you go to Fourth on Broadway
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
Lumber prices across the country begin to fall