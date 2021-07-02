What to know before you go to Fourth on Broadway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fourth on Broadway event coordinators are gearing up for Saturday’s big celebration.

To secure a good spot at the parade on Broadway, event coordinator Clair Smith suggests arriving well before the parade starts.

SCHEDULE: July 3rd Events At Mackenzie Park

“We recommend people get there around 8 a.m. just to make sure they get a good viewing spot. But there are plenty of places all along Broadway that people can set up,” Smith said.

PARKING MAP: Parking and directions

You can park anywhere near Broadway to get a good view and the route is the same. Start at Avenue M and go down Broadway to Mackenzie Park.

For picnic in the park, there is free parking across from the American Wind Power Museum.

Paid parking from $7 to $10 will be offered at the South Plains Fairgrounds and right across from Mackenzie Park.

We will keep you updated, if the weather affects the celebration.

