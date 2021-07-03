Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of 1-95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of heavily-armed men refused to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Massachusetts, police said.

Eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a stop along Interstate 95, Wakefield police said in a statement. The men claimed to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” and headed into a wooded area.

Massachusetts State Police said the men were “refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons.”

Two suspects were arrested a short time later, the agency tweeted. Officials were still trying to capture others in the group.

I-95 in Wakefield was shut down in both directions, state police said.

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Wakefield police said in its statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:46 a.m., Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Texas Avenue for...
1 killed in Friday morning shooting, victim identified
LPD received the call at 9:13 p.m., Friday night, to the Bentwood Apartments. Police say one...
LPD responding to reported stabbing in West Lubbock, one person killed
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Police identify victims in crash on Clovis Road Thursday night
Westbound traffic was diverted at 50th & Memphis after one person was seriously injured in a...
Motorcycle crash at 50th and Memphis turns fatal
stage
What to know before you go to Fourth on Broadway

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Armed standoff shuts down interstate
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on July 2 on South Loop 289.
Pedestrian dies after jumps median, hit by vehicle
In this photo taken and provided by Satoru Watanabe, a road is covered by mud and debris...
At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site