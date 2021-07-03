Flooded roads closed in Levelland

Provided by Levelland Hockley County Emergency Management

Levelland Hockley County Emergency Management: TXDOT has completed road status evaluations and all roads will remain closed, expecting no status change for 2-3 days.

TXDOT has closed the follow roads:

-FM 2646 Closed from Cactus Dr to FM 1585

-FM 1585. Closed from FM 2646 to Chickadee Rd ( United Cotton Growers Gin)

Get the latest on road conditions at www.drivetexas.org