Flooded roads closed in Levelland

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Provided by Levelland Hockley County Emergency Management

Levelland Hockley County Emergency Management: TXDOT has completed road status evaluations and all roads will remain closed, expecting no status change for 2-3 days.

TXDOT has closed the follow roads:

-FM 2646 Closed from Cactus Dr to FM 1585

-FM 1585. Closed from FM 2646 to Chickadee Rd ( United Cotton Growers Gin)

Get the latest on road conditions at www.drivetexas.org

What to know before you go to Fourth on Broadway

