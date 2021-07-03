Flooded roads closed in Levelland
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Provided by Levelland Hockley County Emergency Management
Levelland Hockley County Emergency Management: TXDOT has completed road status evaluations and all roads will remain closed, expecting no status change for 2-3 days.
TXDOT has closed the follow roads:
-FM 2646 Closed from Cactus Dr to FM 1585
-FM 1585. Closed from FM 2646 to Chickadee Rd ( United Cotton Growers Gin)
Get the latest on road conditions at www.drivetexas.org