Lubbock boy celebrates holiday ahead of possible life-saving trip

Eian Smith suffers from a congenital heart condition and needs a transplant
Smith, 7, was has a congenital heart disease that makes it difficult to have a normal childhood.
By Blair Sabol
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 7-year-old Eian Smith loves the Fourth of July, especially the fireworks.

“He loves to watch them. He thinks they’re hilarious when they go ‘boom,’” his mother Melissa Smith said.

He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, essentially half a heart.

“His whole life has been hospitals, doctors, nurses. So we’re hoping he can finally be a kid,” Melissa Smith said.

“Everyday with Eian is a celebration. He’s a miracle and we enjoy and treasure everyday that we have with him,” his aunt Misty Purdom said.

He also has Cerebral Palsy and Autism. So he’s struggled to have a normal childhood.

“He loves to go out in the yard and play but we had to limit because he gets too tired,” his grandmother Carol Adams said.

“His oxygen levels drop, he gets winded, he has arrhythmias,” Purdom explained.

And his prognosis has gotten worse.

“We found out in March of this year that he’s in full heart failure,” Smith said.

On Monday, he’ll travel with his mother to the Children’s Heart Hospital in Houston.

There, doctors will determine if he can get a life-saving heart transplant.

But first, his family was determined to make the most out of the holiday.

Convincing a Lubbock County fireworks stand to open early on Friday, so the immunocompromised Eian could pick out all his favorites alongside mom, grandma, aunt and his twin brother, Clayton.

“We love him to death and we just want everyone to pray,” Adams said.

“That’s what we’re hoping for a stronger heart, and a stronger little boy,” Purdom said.

His mother says if they do get the green light, it could be six months to a year before the procedure can be done.

