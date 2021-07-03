Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock celebrates return of Fourth on Broadway

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Under a cloudy sky, there was not a drop of rain on this parade. Folks lined up, waiting to see their favorite floats.

“We’re yelling and cheering, everyone is having a good time!”

Of course, we can guess the kiddos favorite part: “I get candy and I get to be outside...because you get to eat it and it’s yummy.”

These are the sights and sounds that we missed over the last two years.

“I’m actually surprised because we have been in quarantine so long. We have been going since he was little so it was sad last year.”

Parade watchers said it felt good to be back with the community.

“It feels good to see people out and about again and see people coming and going again.”

More importantly, visitors got to spend time with family.

“Really spend time with our family and everyone here in this patriotic gear.”

Above all, patriotic Lubbock residents said they were happy to get out and celebrate our blessed country.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Derek Kimbrough
Suspect in custody, charged in deadly stabbing at Bentwood Apartments
At 1:46 a.m., Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Texas Avenue for...
1 killed in Friday morning shooting, victim identified
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on July 2 on South Loop 289.
Police release name of pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle in 2800 block of S. Loop 289
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Police identify victims in crash on Clovis Road Thursday night
stage
Events, live music continue all day at Fourth on Broadway

Latest News

Slight risk for severe weather in the South Plains for the 4th of July
Storm threat with high winds, hail for 4th of July
Henry Anthony Taylor, 52
Reward Increased for Wanted Sex Offender from San Antonio
The road is closed at FM 2641 and University by Spirit Ranch, where a pedestrian was struck by...
1 pedestrian killed, 1 seriously injured, struck by vehicle at FM 2641 & University
Road closed
Flooded roads closed in Levelland