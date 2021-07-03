Lubbock celebrates return of Fourth on Broadway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Under a cloudy sky, there was not a drop of rain on this parade. Folks lined up, waiting to see their favorite floats.

“We’re yelling and cheering, everyone is having a good time!”

Of course, we can guess the kiddos favorite part: “I get candy and I get to be outside...because you get to eat it and it’s yummy.”

These are the sights and sounds that we missed over the last two years.

“I’m actually surprised because we have been in quarantine so long. We have been going since he was little so it was sad last year.”

Parade watchers said it felt good to be back with the community.

“It feels good to see people out and about again and see people coming and going again.”

More importantly, visitors got to spend time with family.

“Really spend time with our family and everyone here in this patriotic gear.”

Above all, patriotic Lubbock residents said they were happy to get out and celebrate our blessed country.

