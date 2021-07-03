Pedestrian dies after jumps median, hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is looking into an incident that took place around 10:40 p.m. Friday near the 2800 block of South Loop 289.

Witnesses told police a man jumped over the center divider and was hit by a vehicle. No details have been given on the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police have not said why the man was on the Loop, either.

The name of the victim has not been released by police. Authorities are waiting until the family has been notified.

No other details have bene given at this time.

