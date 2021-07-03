Pedestrians involved in accident at FM 2641 & University, road closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The road is closed at FM 2641 and University by Spirit Ranch, where two pedestrians were involved in an accident on Saturday morning.

DPS tells us two pedestrians were involved but the extent of their injuries is not known as of Saturday afternoon.

First responders are on scene, we’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.