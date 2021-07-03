Local Listings
Pedestrians involved in accident at FM 2641 & University, road closed

The road is closed at FM 2641 and University by Spirit Ranch, where a pedestrian was struck by...
The road is closed at FM 2641 and University by Spirit Ranch, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Saturday morning.(KCBD Photo)
By Julie Castaneda
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The road is closed at FM 2641 and University by Spirit Ranch, where two pedestrians were involved in an accident on Saturday morning.

DPS tells us two pedestrians were involved but the extent of their injuries is not known as of Saturday afternoon.

First responders are on scene, we’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Events, live music continue all day at Fourth on Broadway

