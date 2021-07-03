Rain tapers off in morning, increased chances this afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It never fails for the Independence Day weekend it seems, we have some rain chances. Today’s might make some people a little nervous for those, like the City of Lubbock, that are doing fireworks this evening.

If your community is doing fireworks tomorrow night, you have a rain chance as well.

We’ve started this morning off with significant rain across our southern row of counties this morning. This will increase flooding concerns on and areas near Highway 180 from Seminole to Snyder. This activity will push south, so if you are traveling today, be aware that those flooding rains are stretching into places like Sweetwater, Abilene, San Angelo, etc.

Now this batch of rain will continue to move off to the south, and we should see some breaks in the clouds. While that’ll be good if you want to see some sun, it will actually help to increase our rain chances for this afternoon.

I think half of the South Plains could be impacted by these showers and storms, which shouldn’t be severe outside of producing very heavy rain. Now, the good news is though, with sunlight induced storms, they need it to keep going. So, as the sun starts to set tonight, these should be tapering off.

So there is a good chance, not 100% but good, that we’ll be able to get fireworks off the ground here tonight. We’ll have to watch though as the day goes along.

Tomorrow we should have more sun. The panhandle and eastern New Mexico in particular should see some more sun, and storms that form up there will have some upper level support meaning they aren’t dependent on the sun to keep going. And storms that start up there have a tendency to roll our direction.

If they hold together and make it to the South Plains, it could be during the time of the evening where some places might be having fireworks. So another night we’ll have to keep an eye out for.

On top of that, these will be a touch stronger. Not widespread severe, but hail and wind are a possibility, along with the heavy rain we’ve been seeing in some places.

Overall, our pattern is trying to change. It can still go back the other way, but right now it looks like rain chances are going to try to subside by the end of next week. We’ll be keeping an eye on that for you.

