Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Storm threat with high winds, hail for 4th of July

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk for severe storms including most of the KCBD viewing area Sunday.

Storms are expected to begin just before sundown and continue through the night. The biggest threat will be 70+ mph winds and quarter-size hail. Localized flooding will also be possible due to all of the rainfall the past week.

Temperature wise, Independence Day looks to be pleasant. Waking up in the mid to upper 60s and with plenty of sunshine throughout the day, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s for the afternoon across the South Plains.

Rain chances remain in the forecast through Wednesday before things clear out and warm up for the end of the workweek.

Be sure to download the KCBD weather app for all of the latest details and first alert notifications if any severe weather does develop.

Slight risk for severe weather in the South Plains for the 4th of July
Slight risk for severe weather in the South Plains for the 4th of July(cleared for use)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Derek Kimbrough
Suspect in custody, charged in deadly stabbing at Bentwood Apartments
At 1:46 a.m., Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Texas Avenue for...
1 killed in Friday morning shooting, victim identified
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on July 2 on South Loop 289.
Police release name of pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle in 2800 block of S. Loop 289
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Police identify victims in crash on Clovis Road Thursday night
stage
Events, live music continue all day at Fourth on Broadway

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Saturday - Weather, July 3
Rain tapers off in morning, increased chances this afternoon
KCBD Daybreak Saturday - Weather, July 3
KCBD Daybreak Saturday - Weather, July 3
The greatest potential for heavy rain and flooding may be late Sunday into early Monday morning.
Showers and storms possible through the 4th of July weekend
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, July 2
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, July 2