Storm threat with high winds, hail for 4th of July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk for severe storms including most of the KCBD viewing area Sunday.

Storms are expected to begin just before sundown and continue through the night. The biggest threat will be 70+ mph winds and quarter-size hail. Localized flooding will also be possible due to all of the rainfall the past week.

Temperature wise, Independence Day looks to be pleasant. Waking up in the mid to upper 60s and with plenty of sunshine throughout the day, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s for the afternoon across the South Plains.

Rain chances remain in the forecast through Wednesday before things clear out and warm up for the end of the workweek.

Be sure to download the KCBD weather app for all of the latest details and first alert notifications if any severe weather does develop.

Slight risk for severe weather in the South Plains for the 4th of July (cleared for use)

