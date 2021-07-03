Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after evading arrest since June 20

Cochran County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who initially escaped custody on June 20.
Cochran County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who initially escaped custody on June 20.(Cochran County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man who initially escaped custody in Cochran County on June 20 has been arrested in New Mexico.

Deputies received a shots fired call and a report of a man with a high-powered rifle. Authorities say the suspect, George Romero, fired several rounds before and after the sheriff’s arrival, putting officers and surrounded residents “in extreme danger.”

A young girl who had been in the area confirmed the presence of a rifle and was taken to safety.

Lubbock County SWAT was called to assist, but Romero managed to escape and avoided capture until Friday night.

Romero was tracked down and apprehended in New Mexico and is being held in Albuquerque and is awaiting extradition.

Romero has been charged with several counts of Aggravate Assault and Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:46 a.m., Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Texas Avenue for...
1 killed in Friday morning shooting, victim identified
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday night crash
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Police identify victims in crash on Clovis Road Thursday night
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed Robbery at the Pot O Gold Game Room...
Sheriff investigating armed robbery of game room on Hwy. 84
Police were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m., after receiving a call of a car on fire in the...
Car on fire reported at Slide and Clovis Road, serious injuries reported

Latest News

Downtown mural to honor Lubbock fallen soldier
Downtown mural to honor Lubbock fallen soldier
Lubbock police
LPD responding to reported stabbing in West Lubbock
Smith, 7, was has a congenital heart disease that makes it difficult to have a normal childhood.
Lubbock boy celebrates holiday ahead of possible life-saving trip
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green...
Marine found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in death of Green Beret from Lubbock