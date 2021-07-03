Suspect in custody after evading arrest since June 20

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man who initially escaped custody in Cochran County on June 20 has been arrested in New Mexico.

Deputies received a shots fired call and a report of a man with a high-powered rifle. Authorities say the suspect, George Romero, fired several rounds before and after the sheriff’s arrival, putting officers and surrounded residents “in extreme danger.”

A young girl who had been in the area confirmed the presence of a rifle and was taken to safety.

Lubbock County SWAT was called to assist, but Romero managed to escape and avoided capture until Friday night.

Romero was tracked down and apprehended in New Mexico and is being held in Albuquerque and is awaiting extradition.

Romero has been charged with several counts of Aggravate Assault and Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.

