Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Derek Kimbrough
Suspect in custody, charged in deadly stabbing at Bentwood Apartments
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on July 2 on South Loop 289.
Police release name of pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle in 2800 block of S. Loop 289
The road is closed at FM 2641 and University by Spirit Ranch, where a pedestrian was struck by...
1 pedestrian killed, 1 seriously injured, struck by vehicle at FM 2641 & University
stage
Events, live music continue all day at Fourth on Broadway
At 1:46 a.m., Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Texas Avenue for...
1 killed in Friday morning shooting, victim identified

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches