Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.

No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.

The city later announced it was canceling the day’s fireworks shows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Derek Kimbrough
Suspect in custody, charged in deadly stabbing at Bentwood Apartments
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on July 2 on South Loop 289.
Police release name of pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle in 2800 block of S. Loop 289
The road is closed at FM 2641 and University by Spirit Ranch, where a pedestrian was struck by...
1 pedestrian killed, 1 seriously injured, struck by vehicle at FM 2641 & University
stage
Events, live music continue all day at Fourth on Broadway
At 1:46 a.m., Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Texas Avenue for...
1 killed in Friday morning shooting, victim identified

Latest News

The Wolfforth Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture announced the cancelation of their 4th...
Wolfforth cancels 4th on 5th celebration due to flooded park conditions
Lubbock Game Wardens are conducting a death investigation out at Buffalo Springs Lake today.
Woman killed in rollover on Buffalo Springs ATV trail
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo