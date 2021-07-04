Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Independence Day rain chances

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expecting a calm start to your Independence Day, but rain and storm chances are in the forecast later.

The SPC has shifted the slight risk of severe weather to the north, but Lubbock County is still included in that area. Tonight’s severe weather event will begin as a hail and wind event in the Texas Panhandle and transition to mainly a wind risk as it moves into the South Plains. Localized flooding will still be a concern as some areas could see additional heavy rainfall.

Despite confidence in the threats and coverage, timing of this event is still unclear. Some models are showing this system moving into the area as early as 8 pm, while others have it holding off until after midnight. These storms expected to move through pretty quickly once they arrive and be out of here by early Monday morning, although additional rain chances return tomorrow afternoon.

Besides storm chances in the evening, Sunday looks to be mainly sunny and dry to start the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s across the South Plains. Non-storm winds will be calm from the southeast.

Have a happy and safe 4th of July and be sure to remain weather aware through the night tonight with our KCBD weather app!

Mostly sunny to start the evening before showers and thunderstorms move into the area
Mostly sunny to start the evening before showers and thunderstorms move into the area(cleared for use)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Derek Kimbrough
Suspect in custody, charged in deadly stabbing at Bentwood Apartments
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on July 2 on South Loop 289.
Police release name of pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle in 2800 block of S. Loop 289
The road is closed at FM 2641 and University by Spirit Ranch, where a pedestrian was struck by...
1 pedestrian killed, 1 seriously injured, struck by vehicle at FM 2641 & University
stage
Events, live music continue all day at Fourth on Broadway
At 1:46 a.m., Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Texas Avenue for...
1 killed in Friday morning shooting, victim identified

Latest News

Slight risk for severe weather in the South Plains for the 4th of July
Storm threat with high winds, hail for 4th of July
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, July 3
KCBD Daybreak Saturday - Weather, July 3
Rain tapers off in morning, increased chances this afternoon
The greatest potential for heavy rain and flooding may be late Sunday into early Monday morning.
Showers and storms possible through the 4th of July weekend