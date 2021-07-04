Independence Day rain chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expecting a calm start to your Independence Day, but rain and storm chances are in the forecast later.

The SPC has shifted the slight risk of severe weather to the north, but Lubbock County is still included in that area. Tonight’s severe weather event will begin as a hail and wind event in the Texas Panhandle and transition to mainly a wind risk as it moves into the South Plains. Localized flooding will still be a concern as some areas could see additional heavy rainfall.

Despite confidence in the threats and coverage, timing of this event is still unclear. Some models are showing this system moving into the area as early as 8 pm, while others have it holding off until after midnight. These storms expected to move through pretty quickly once they arrive and be out of here by early Monday morning, although additional rain chances return tomorrow afternoon.

Besides storm chances in the evening, Sunday looks to be mainly sunny and dry to start the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s across the South Plains. Non-storm winds will be calm from the southeast.

Have a happy and safe 4th of July and be sure to remain weather aware through the night tonight with our KCBD weather app!

Mostly sunny to start the evening before showers and thunderstorms move into the area (cleared for use)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.