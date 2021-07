WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture announced the cancelation of their 4th on the 5th celebration planned for Monday, July 5, citing flooded park conditions.

They say they plan to explore options for another event in the fall.

Park conditions have not improved over the past 24 hours so we have made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s 4th... Posted by Wolfforth Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture on Sunday, July 4, 2021

