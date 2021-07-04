Woman killed in rollover on Buffalo Springs ATV trail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Game Wardens are conducting a death investigation out at Buffalo Springs Lake today.

Lt. Aaron Sims tells us a woman was found dead after her Jeep rolled over on one of the ATV trails.

Her ATV was found after another man crashed his ATV near the same spot. He was uninjured and called in park authorities.

Wardens say they don’t suspect foul play but the area is being treated as a crime scene. They do believe alcohol was a factor and are warning everyone about the dangers of drinking while driving any kind of vehicle in the area.

No names have been released but the woman is said to be in her late 30s, found off-road near Comanche Trail. They believe the accident happened late Saturday night.

Wardens are still on scene as of Sunday afternoon.

Sims tells us this is not the first incident to happen on these ATV trails.

