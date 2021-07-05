Additional rain chances tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a bit of a soggy start to the day for much of the area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms from last night hung around into the morning dumping measurable rainfall mainly on the eastern part of the KCBD viewing area.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the rest of tonight and into tomorrow morning. Storms are expected to be mild but heavy rainfall is still possible causing localized flooding concerns. Rain tomorrow will be harder to come by than today.

Temperatures remain below average for the workweek with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances stay in the forecast through Wednesday before we dry out heading into the weekend.

24 hour rainfall totals as of 3 PM on July 5 (cleared for use)

