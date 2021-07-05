Local Listings
Lubbock Moonlight Musicals presents Honk! Jr.

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Honk! JR. is a heartwarming celebration of being different that is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit, unique charm and memorable score. Witty and hilarious, but also deeply moving, Honk! JR. will treat your audiences to equal amounts of laughter and tears.

Don’t sit around and miss your chance to get tickets for Honk! Jr. There are only two weekends to catch this poultry tale starting July 8th. You can nab your tickets at moonlightmusicals.com/tickets.

Lubbock Moonlight Musicals announces its 2021 Summer Season of productions titled Finding Family. The season includes The Sound of Music, by Rodgers and Hammerstein, June 10-26; Honk! Jr., by Anthony Drewe, July 8-17; In the Heights, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, August 5-21.

From the hills of Austria to the streets of New York City, Moonlight Musicals invites you to become part of their family. Every story told emphasizes the undeniable bonds that family brings and how it shapes our lives. Have your family join their family and enjoy a safe production at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre located in Mackenzie Park.>

