Once again, abandoned firework mess leaves residents frustrated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a night of celebration, once again the ugly reality shines the morning after; as farms, parks and other spots around the county are littered with firework trash.

Though many don’t see the mess on July 5, the people living around the mess do.

Every year after Independence Day, Buffalo Springs resident Jack Thompson strolls his street for trash left by guests.

“Give our place the same respect you would your own your own neighborhood and stuff. We live here,” Thompson said. “One of my favorite old hymns was, this is my Father’s world. So it’s like, Hey, this is God’s place. And man, look around here who believe this exists in Lubbock County. So it’s like, hey, let’s keep this place looking nice.”

His biggest pet peeve from visitors is also something banned from Buffalo Springs.

“We really don’t like to glass because we have people who like to go barefoot it out here. So we’re real careful about getting glass bottles and those kinds of things,” Thompson said.

This morning, the beach was cleared thanks to the small crew.

“We saw the beaches yesterday, it was crowded. But I think people have actually been better at keeping up. And our guys on staff here, there’s only a few of them, and they do a great job,” Thompson said.

