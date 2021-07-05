Local Listings
Scattered showers this morning and evening

Cooler than average week continues
By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area a bit into the morning. Around lunch, the radar should be pretty dry. More showers are expected to pop up again in the afternoon and evening however.

The threat for severe weather today is pretty much nonexistent. Expect about 50% of the area to see rainfall today however.

TODAY: High 84°, ESE 10-15, mostly cloudy with scattered showers

TONIGHT: Showers lingering past midnight, low of 69°, mostly cloudy, SE 5-10

The forecast trends drier toward the end of the work week, with temperatures remaining in the 80s, which is below average for this time of year. Right now, it looks like we could see some storms return by Sunday.

-RG3

