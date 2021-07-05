Snyder Police searching for suspects wanted for murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder Police Department announced they are looking for information leading to the arrest of two suspects, wanted for murder.

SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson and 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham are wanted for a murder at a residence in Snyder on Thursday, July 1.

On July 1, around 2 a.m., Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1900 block of Coleman to respond to a gunshot victim.

Norris Lee Williams, 38, was found deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is urged to contact the Snyder Police Department at 325-573-0261.

