Snyder Police searching for suspects wanted for murder
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder Police Department announced they are looking for information leading to the arrest of two suspects, wanted for murder.
SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson and 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham are wanted for a murder at a residence in Snyder on Thursday, July 1.
On July 1, around 2 a.m., Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1900 block of Coleman to respond to a gunshot victim.
Norris Lee Williams, 38, was found deceased at the scene.
Anyone with information on the two suspects is urged to contact the Snyder Police Department at 325-573-0261.
