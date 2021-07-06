Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

A man is in the hospital after being shot by police near Laura Bush Middle School, near 118th and Kenosha Avenue.

Police say the man fired a shotgun near 37th Street and Avenue Q, then led officers on a chase.

Investigators say he rammed several patrol cars, which forced them to shoot.

The hunt continues for two homicide suspects from Snyder.

Police say Donald Emerson and Misty Parham shot Snyder-man Norris Williams Thursday in an apartment.

Those who know anything about the pair are asked to call Snyder police.

A plane carrying 28 people disappeared from radar this morning in Eastern Russia.

It crashed into the ocean while preparing to land in Kamchatka.

There is no word why the plane went down.

The death toll from the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida has risen to 28 people.

Crews recovered another body while searching previously inaccessible areas.

Authorities say the search is going much faster after a team demolished the rest of the building.

Tropical Storm Elsa is battering Florida’s Gulf Coast this morning.

The storm could approach hurricane-strength as it makes its way north.

Elsa is expected to make landfall later today.

