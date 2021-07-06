Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Police shoot man after chase, search continues in Florida after collapse, Tropical Storm Elsa to make landfall
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

A man is in the hospital after being shot by police near Laura Bush Middle School, near 118th and Kenosha Avenue.

What will the weather be like today?

The hunt continues for two homicide suspects from Snyder.

A plane carrying 28 people disappeared from radar this morning in Eastern Russia.

The death toll from the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida has risen to 28 people.

Tropical Storm Elsa is battering Florida’s Gulf Coast this morning.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

