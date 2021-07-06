Local Listings
Humid, warm days continue; isolated showers possible early Wednesday

Rain chances are limited for this evening but a few isolated showers or storms will be possible...
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We will continue with the below normal afternoon temperatures for the region through this week, although, it will warm closer to the 90 degree mark later in the week.

Afternoon highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s for the area Wednesday, after nighttime lows in the 60s and 70s region wide.

Thursday, Friday and maybe Saturday will be the warmest days of the week as the temps may hit 90 degrees or even a few degrees warmer.

Unfortunately, the humidity will remain with us this week, so the afternoons will be more like central Texas than the South Plains.

Rain chances are limited for this evening but a few isolated showers or storms will be possible after midnight in the northwest South Plains.

Rain chances may be slightly better along a weak cold front that will try to move across the region on Wednesday.

I don’t expect any changes in temperatures but with plenty of moisture the front may generate some shower and storm development.

Rain chances will be lower late week and increase again by late Saturday and into Sunday of next week.

