KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loyalty Jade

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Loyalty Jade, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an 11-month-old shepherd mix.

Staff say she is very sweet, house trained and loves to cuddle. But she needs to be the only dog in the house. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, July 6, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet JoJo.

