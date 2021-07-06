KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loyalty Jade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Loyalty Jade, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an 11-month-old shepherd mix.

Staff say she is very sweet, house trained and loves to cuddle. But she needs to be the only dog in the house. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, July 6, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

