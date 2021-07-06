Lower rain chances this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will continue to trend downward while temperatures approach the 90-degree mark late this week. High temperatures the last ten days have been below average.

See the Lubbock Climatology section below.

The morning cloud cover will gradually give way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. There is, however, the possibility of Low visibility in patchy fog through mid-morning.

A few stray thunderstorms/showers are likely to pop up in the afternoon warmth and humidity today and tomorrow. Coverage will be slight, so the chance of a storm or rain at any given location will be low and mainly from mid-afternoon through early evening. Scattered storms and showers may move into the far northwestern KCBD viewing area overnight - the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Though the chance of rain is slight, any storm will be capable of producing heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will peak today and tomorrow in the 80s.

Storms, and therefore rain, are unlikely Thursday and Friday. We refer to this as a “non-zero chance” of rain.

Temperatures will peak near 90 degrees Thursday through Saturday.

A slight chance of storms returns to the South Plains late Saturday.

Storm chances increase Sunday as a weak cold front enters the area. Based on today’s data, we may see scattered storms and locally heavy rainfall.

Temperatures Sunday will dip a bit with the rain and clouds. Highs are likely to be in the 80s.

You can track Elsa as it nears the Florida coast using the Interactive Radar in our free KCBD Weather App and right here on our Weather Page. After launching the radar, select the menu icon in the lower right, then overlays, and highlight the Tropical Tracks icon.

