Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LPD responds near 120th Street and Kenosha Ave; linked to shots fired call in central Lubbock

Law enforcement have blocked off portions of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue. Details are...
Law enforcement have blocked off portions of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue. Details are limited at this time.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety have responded to what appears to be a crash in a south Lubbock neighborhood, Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Police first received report of a suspect with a firearm and shots fired in the 3700 block of Avenue Q. Officers arriving on location say the suspect left the scene. No victims were located.

LPD has linked this call to police presence in the area of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue, but information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Game Wardens are conducting a death investigation out at Buffalo Springs Lake today.
Seminole woman killed in rollover on Buffalo Springs ATV trail
The Wolfforth Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture announced the cancelation of their 4th...
Wolfforth cancels 4th on 5th celebration due to flooded park conditions
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties across...
Storm threat continues overnight into Monday morning
33-year-old Derek Kimbrough
Suspect in custody, charged in deadly stabbing at Bentwood Apartments
The road is closed at FM 2641 and University by Spirit Ranch, where a pedestrian was struck by...
1 pedestrian killed, 1 seriously injured, struck by vehicle at FM 2641 & University

Latest News

firework mess
Once again, abandoned firework mess leaves residents frustrated
SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson and 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham are wanted for a...
Snyder Police searching for suspects wanted for murder
KCBD Daybreak Today- Weather, 5 a.m. July 5
Scattered showers this morning and evening
Honk! Jr. presented by Moonlight Musicals
Lubbock Moonlight Musicals presents Honk! Jr.