LPD responds near 120th Street and Kenosha Ave; linked to shots fired call in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety have responded to what appears to be a crash in a south Lubbock neighborhood, Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Police first received report of a suspect with a firearm and shots fired in the 3700 block of Avenue Q. Officers arriving on location say the suspect left the scene. No victims were located.

LPD has linked this call to police presence in the area of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue, but information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.

