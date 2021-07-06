Lubbock Area Republican Women to host ‘Faith, Family & Freedom’ Celebration Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Speakers: Katrina Pierson, National Spokesperson for Donald Trump’s 2016 Campaign

Mark Geist, member of the Annex Security Team that fought in the 2016 Battle of Benghazi

Pastor Eddie Trice, South Plains Church, Levelland, TX

Carl Toti, Trinity Church, Lubbock, TX

Live Concert: Coffey Anderson, American Country Singer

Fireworks!

There will be informational booths by organizations who serve in our community, food trucks, bounce houses, and patriotic face painting to complete this enjoyable family event.

***Bring a lawn chair.

***Clear bag policy.

Please purchase tickets in advance at faithfamilyfreedomlbk.com

