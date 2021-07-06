South Plains Food Bank Summer Feeding Program to continue through August

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank announced Tuesday its Summer Feeding Program will continue through next month.

The program helps provide meals to children not receiving school meals during the summer break. It will now run through August 13.

The first day of school for Frenship ISD is August 16. Lubbock ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD begin classes August 18.

The South Plains Food Bank is committed to making sure that no child has to go hungry on the South Plains, and in the Summertime that means providing additional meals for children that rely on the free and reduced lunch program to get 3 meals a day.

