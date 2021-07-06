Suspect tells police beating led up to Friday stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An arrest warrant shows a Lubbock man admitted to stabbing another person Friday night before calling police and admitting to it. He also told police he was beaten before the incident.

The warrant states 33-year-old Derek Kimbrough admitted to stabbing 36-year-old Jason Miranda. That happened Friday night inside the Bentwood Apartment complex, off West Loop 289.

33-year-old Derek Kimbrough (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Miranda was hospitalized but later died.

Investigators questioned Kimbrough, who told them he took a “relentless beating” from Miranda. However, investigators noted there were no visible bruises.

Kimbrough was taken into custody and remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Miranda’s family has scheduled a vigil in his honor. That will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at near the Windmill Museum.

