Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Suspect tells police beating led up to Friday stabbing

LPD received the call at 9:13 p.m., Friday night, to the Bentwood Apartments. Police say one...
LPD received the call at 9:13 p.m., Friday night, to the Bentwood Apartments. Police say one person has been reported with serious injuries.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An arrest warrant shows a Lubbock man admitted to stabbing another person Friday night before calling police and admitting to it. He also told police he was beaten before the incident.

The warrant states 33-year-old Derek Kimbrough admitted to stabbing 36-year-old Jason Miranda. That happened Friday night inside the Bentwood Apartment complex, off West Loop 289.

33-year-old Derek Kimbrough
33-year-old Derek Kimbrough(Lubbock County Detention Center)

Miranda was hospitalized but later died.

Investigators questioned Kimbrough, who told them he took a “relentless beating” from Miranda. However, investigators noted there were no visible bruises.

Kimbrough was taken into custody and remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Miranda’s family has scheduled a vigil in his honor. That will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at near the Windmill Museum.

Related Story: Suspect in custody, charged in deadly stabbing at Bentwood Apartments

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

firework mess
Once again, abandoned firework mess leaves residents frustrated
Lubbock Game Wardens are conducting a death investigation out at Buffalo Springs Lake today.
Seminole woman killed in rollover on Buffalo Springs ATV trail
Law enforcement have blocked off portions of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue. Details are...
Suspect seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock
SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson and 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham are wanted for a...
Snyder Police searching for suspects wanted for murder
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo) and Texas GOP Chairman Allen West (Jordan Vonderhaar for...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

Woman struck by stray bullet near Mackenzie Park Saturday night seriously injured
Wendy Colonna will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday,...
Wendy Colonna comes to the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather for Tues., July 6
Lower rain chances this week
Loyalty Jade is an 11-month-old female Shepherd/mix
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loyalty Jade