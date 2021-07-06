Local Listings
TRAFFIC: Upland Avenue closed between 50th and 66th for road work

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
**NEW From the City of Lubbock**

Upland Avenue is closed to through traffic between 50th Street and 66th Street for water line work by Garney Construction under contract with the City of Lubbock. Local access to properties within the work zone is allowed. There are detour signs for 50th Street, Milwaukee Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway. This work is expected to take about six weeks to complete.

