Watch Live: Lubbock police to address officer-involved shooting at 6 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have scheduled a news conference for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 to discuss an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Lubbock on Monday.

Police say around 7:30 p.m., police received a report of a person with a shotgun at 37th and Avenue Q, near Bolton’s. The dispatcher heard gunfire during the emergency call.

When officers arrived, the suspect began to drive away. The driver led authorities on a chase that ended near 121st and Kenosha Ave. by Laura Bush Middle School.

The officers began a forcible stop at low speeds, according to police.

Officials say the driver rammed into a marked K9 unit, which prompted police to open fire and strike the driver.

Neighbors report hearing gunfire in rapid succession, at first mistaking the noise for fireworks.

He was taken to UMC via ambulance with “serious injuries,” but he was not identified by police.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.