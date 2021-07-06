Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Woman struck by stray bullet near Mackenzie Park Saturday night seriously injured

(Source: Gray News)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a bullet near Mackenzie Park Saturday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 223 North I-27. Police confirm the victim was shot, but investigators do not know the type of gun or where the shots were fired from.

Witnesses told police the victim showed up to the area and got out of her vehicle and, as she was walking up to her friends, grabbed her chest and shoulder saying something hit her.

Friends told investigators they did not see anyone nearby who could have had a gun, according to the police report. Officers were unable to locate any bullet casings near the area.

The victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries. At this time, there is no word on any suspects.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Game Wardens are conducting a death investigation out at Buffalo Springs Lake today.
Seminole woman killed in rollover on Buffalo Springs ATV trail
firework mess
Once again, abandoned firework mess leaves residents frustrated
Law enforcement have blocked off portions of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue. Details are...
Suspect seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock
SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson and 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham are wanted for a...
Snyder Police searching for suspects wanted for murder
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo) and Texas GOP Chairman Allen West (Jordan Vonderhaar for...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

Wendy Colonna will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday,...
Wendy Colonna comes to the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather for Tues., July 6
Lower rain chances this week
Loyalty Jade is an 11-month-old female Shepherd/mix
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loyalty Jade
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief