Woman struck by stray bullet near Mackenzie Park Saturday night seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a bullet near Mackenzie Park Saturday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 223 North I-27. Police confirm the victim was shot, but investigators do not know the type of gun or where the shots were fired from.

Witnesses told police the victim showed up to the area and got out of her vehicle and, as she was walking up to her friends, grabbed her chest and shoulder saying something hit her.

Friends told investigators they did not see anyone nearby who could have had a gun, according to the police report. Officers were unable to locate any bullet casings near the area.

The victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries. At this time, there is no word on any suspects.

