Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler

Kayeden Stutzman (left) is believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday afternoon for a toddler who was abducted in San Antonio.

Kayeden Stutzman, 2, is believed to be with Erik Stutzman, 28, and authorities believe the two are traveling in a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with Texas license NTZ6442.

The boy was last seen at around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of Parliament Street in San Antonio.

He’s 3 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Erik Stutzman is 5-foot-8, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

