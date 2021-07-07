Local Listings
Arcc Animal Rescue of Crosby County to host Clear the Shelter event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Arcc Animal Rescue of Crosby County will host its Clear the Shelter fundraiser Tuesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ericson Farm and Ranch Museum.

The rescue will host a four hour Facebook live fundraiser with animal advocate Jordan’s Way.

Visit Arcc Animal Rescue’s Facebook page for more information - here.

