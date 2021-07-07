Arcc Animal Rescue of Crosby County to host Clear the Shelter event

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Arcc Animal Rescue of Crosby County will host its Clear the Shelter fundraiser Tuesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ericson Farm and Ranch Museum.

The rescue will host a four hour Facebook live fundraiser with animal advocate Jordan’s Way.

Visit Arcc Animal Rescue’s Facebook page for more information - here.

Arcc Animal Rescue of Crosby County to host Clear the Shelter fundraiser. (KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.