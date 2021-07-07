Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Tropical Storm Elsa is battering Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The storm is about 60 miles west of Tampa and is headed north.

Elsa has sustained winds of 70 mph.

The storm is expected to produce heavy rain and a storm surge before it makes landfall.

Police identified the suspect who was shot after a chase from Central-to-South Lubbock.

They identified 41-year-old Jerome Garcia and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is accused of firing a shotgun during a dispute before leading officers on a chase.

One suspect in a deadly shooting in Snyder is now behind bars.

Investigators are still looking for Misty Parham.

Parham and Donald Emerson are accused of shooting Norris Lee Williams last week in an apartment in Snyder.

Ceremonies will take place today to remember five Dallas police officers killed in an ambush in 2019.

A gunman opened fire on police and protesters in downtown Dallas five years ago.

A ceremony will take place for their families this morning, followed by a candlelight vigil later tonight.

Crews continue working to find victims of a building collapse in South Florida.

Rescuers found eight more bodies Tuesday, which raised the death toll to 36 people.

There are still 109 unaccounted for.

Search teams say they are not finding any signs anyone survived the collapse.

