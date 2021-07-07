Electric scooters return with ‘training mode’ for first rides, company says focus is on safety changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Electric scooters are back in Lubbock after a pause during the pandemic, with what they say is “a focus on safety and responsible riding.”

The E-scooter company, Lime, has been permitted by the City of Lubbock to operate again, starting with 200 scooters and increasing to meet demand.

Lime says the pause on shared electric scooters on Texas Tech University’s campus was instituted due to COVID-19, and the company “is proud to be back serving Red Raider students, faculty, staff, and the entire community.”

“Lime is proud and grateful for the opportunity to provide Texas Tech and the entire Lubbock community with safe, accessible, and affordable options to get around once again. As cities across the country and the world emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, we are thrilled to help them get moving this summer and heading into the fall. We look forward to working with the City, the university, and with our riders to ensure our program runs as safely and smoothly as possible,” said Nico Probst, Director of Government Relations at Lime.

According to a news release from Lime, their operations team will focus on safety and rider education as well as preventing sidewalk clutter and improper parking.

This time around, Lime is instituting a “training mode” feature to avoid crashes, allowing riders to set a maximum speed on a scooter lower than its standard top speed.

According to Lime, company data shows a majority of crashes occur on a user’s first ride.

Lime says training mode will be used to limit the maximum speed of every rider’s first ride (regardless of whether they already have an existing Lime account) to 10 mph, and riders will be able to continue using it after their first ride if they prefer.

The company says they will be proactive in conducting outreach to ensure users understand Lubbock and Texas Tech University riding and parking rules, as well as issuing fines, and eventually banning users that repeatedly fail to abide by City rules from the Lime platform.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.