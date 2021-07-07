Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released

ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a colleague caused controversy.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been removed from her role as a sideline reporter during the NBA finals.

The move by the sports network comes after the New York Times published an audio recording of Nichols making disparaging comments about her colleague Maria Taylor.

In the recording from last year, Nichols can be heard complaining that Taylor was chosen to cover the NBA Finals, saying it was in part because of ESPN’s “crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Nichols released a statement apologizing, but Taylor hasn’t commented.

Another reporter has been chosen to cover the 2021 NBA Finals, which started Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

firework mess
Once again, abandoned firework mess leaves residents frustrated
Law enforcement have blocked off portions of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue. Details are...
Suspect seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting near 121st Street and Kenosha Ave
Watch: Lubbock police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting
Woman struck by stray bullet near Mackenzie Park Saturday night seriously injured
LPD received the call at 9:13 p.m., Friday night, to the Bentwood Apartments. Police say one...
Suspect tells police beating led up to Friday stabbing

Latest News

Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station...
Reports: 3 officers shot and wounded outside Chicago police station
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting near 121st Street and Kenosha Ave
Watch: Lubbock police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting
Medical workers fill syringes with vaccines for COVID-19 at the Delco Activity Center in Austin...
Houston-area COVID-19 outbreak — including Delta variant cases — should be a wake-up call for Texans, health expert warns
FILE - Jessica Springsteen on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations...
Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team