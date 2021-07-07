Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Families of law enforcement lost to COVID-19 can now receive compensation

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Texas families who lost a law enforcement agent to covid-19 are now entitled to thousands in compensation, This comes after Gregg Abbott signed SB22 making covid-19 a presumptive line of duty death.

Until recently, covid-19 was not considered a work hazard and families were denied relief.

This time last year covid-19 cases were on the rise, especially in jails.

“They were in close quarters, they didn’t have any way to get out,” Rachel Vega said.

Abraham Vega was sick, his co-workers were sick and within a week he would die on a ventilator.

The last time we spoke, Rachel has spent the last year frustrated that she had to prove he caught the virus working in a jail.

“I haven’t even had a chance to grieve, because I’ve been having to go through this,” Vega said.

But she pushed through testifying in front of law makers

“I know what I’m fighting for. And I believe that we’re in the right,” Vega said.

According to CLEAT, an organization striving to improve law enforcement, Texas lost over 100 officers to covid 19.

Abraham is not included in this number, so it’s unclear how many other employees died from covid complications.

“Look at what has happened for all the other people across the state who didn’t have this, you just really set a precedence for everybody,” Vega said.

Mourning families will longer face a roadblock to state and national work man’s compensation.

In order to get national benefits, you must be approved for state benefits first and this was a roadblock for Rachel.

“So even though this happened a year ago, it’s not like you get a check the next day, you don’t get automatic benefits,” Vega said.

With the new bill, Vega’s family and dozens across the state felt relief.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

firework mess
Once again, abandoned firework mess leaves residents frustrated
Law enforcement have blocked off portions of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue. Details are...
Suspect seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock Game Wardens are conducting a death investigation out at Buffalo Springs Lake today.
Seminole woman killed in rollover on Buffalo Springs ATV trail
SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson and 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham are wanted for a...
Snyder Police searching for suspect wanted for murder, one suspect in custody
Woman struck by stray bullet near Mackenzie Park Saturday night seriously injured

Latest News

Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting near 121st Street and Kenosha Ave
Watch: Lubbock police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting
SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson and 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham are wanted for a...
Snyder Police searching for suspect wanted for murder, one suspect in custody
TRAFFIC: Upland Avenue closed between 50th and 66th for road work