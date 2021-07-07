Gaines County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects accused of impersonating deputies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gaines County law enforcement say the Criminal Investigation Division is currently looking for suspects accused of impersonating Gaines County Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to officials with Gaines County, a citizen had a traffic stop initiated on him by suspects impersonating Deputies, on July 6, 2021.

The first suspect was driving a White Ford Passenger Car with a tall antenna, black rims and red/blue lights on the dash, complete with a siren, and described as a tall white male of German decent, starched bluish long sleeve shirt, cowboy hat and large belt buckle.

Gaines County Sheriff’s Office says the second suspect arrived in a White Tahoe or Yukon, complete with red/blue lights on the dash and a siren. The second suspect is described as a heavier set White Male wearing a dark blue polo collared shirt, jeans, large belt buckle, ball cap and white goatee.

Officials say neither suspects were wearing badges or guns that were visible, or displayed any type of insignia indicating they were law enforcement.

Any information can be directed to Lieutenant Landon Walker with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office, at 432-758-9871. If these vehicles are seen please contact 911 immediately to give a location of the suspect vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.