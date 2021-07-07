Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gray County sheriff arrested for abuse of official capacity

Michael Ryan, arrested for abuse of official capacity (Source: Gray County Jail)
Michael Ryan, arrested for abuse of official capacity (Source: Gray County Jail)(Gray County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Gray County Sheriff Michael Ryan has been arrested and charged with abuse of official capacity.

According to DPS, the 31st District Attorney’s Office requested the DPS Texas Rangers investigate Ryan, of Pampa, for the offense of abuse of official capacity.

After the investigation, the Texas Rangers turned their findings over to the District Attorney.

On July 6, a grand jury indicted Ryan.

He turned himself in and was booked into the Gray County Jail on the same day.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

firework mess
Once again, abandoned firework mess leaves residents frustrated
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting near 121st Street and Kenosha Ave
Watch: Lubbock police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting
Law enforcement have blocked off portions of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue. Details are...
Suspect seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock
Woman struck by stray bullet near Mackenzie Park Saturday night seriously injured
LPD received the call at 9:13 p.m., Friday night, to the Bentwood Apartments. Police say one...
Suspect tells police beating led up to Friday stabbing

Latest News

Lawrence Schovanec, Ph.D, has served as Texas Tech's president since his appointment in 2016.
5 years in, Schovanec still looking to the future
Lime scooter regulations
Electric scooters return with ‘training mode’ for first rides, company says focus is on safety changes
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued
Clear the Shelter Fundraiser Crosby County
Arcc Animal Rescue of Crosby County to host Clear the Shelter event