KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Missy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Missy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull mix.

Staff say she is very sweet and loveable. Missy is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Wednesday, July 7, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

