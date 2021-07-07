Lubbock Toddler Tragedy Highlighted on Nightly News

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Thomas McGill, a pediatric surgeon, says “These parents were very astute and actually found that one of their remotes was open and a battery was missing.”

He is describing what started a long journey for Chris and Trista Hamsmith of Lubbock. The Hamsmith’s 18 month old daughter, Reese, was hospitalized for weeks after swallowing a button battery last fall. She died 7 weeks later.

Now, 6 months later, her story is getting attention nationwide.

if you missed Nightly News Sunday night, Reese’s tragedy was featured to promote Reese’s purpose.

We talked to Trista after the story aired. She said, “We were just able to reach millions, millions of parents that can know what these dangers are, and now have information on what to do if they suspect this is happening to their kids.”

First, the dangers were explained with pictures in that national story. Button batteries are found in household items like thermometers, calculators, remote controls, watches, even kids toys and shoes. In the first seven months of the pandemic, E-R visits related to button batteries went up 93 percent among young children... including Reese, whose chemical burn from the battery she swallowed left a hole in her esophagus.

Also, this advice from poison control. If a button battery is swallowed, seek help immediately and give two teaspoons of honey every 10 minutes to help coat the battery and slow the rate of injury. However, do not try this in children under a year old since honey can trigger other problems in infants.

For more on this story and to hear a heartfelt plea from Trista, the video is included on this page.

Don’t forget that you can help convince lawmakers to make a safer batter by going to change.org.

Look for Reese’s picture and you’ll find Reese’s Purpose.

