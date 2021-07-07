Mid-week storms, late week heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our forecast continues to point to drier and hotter weather to end the work week. High temperatures will climb to near average for the first time in two weeks. First, however, today’s chance of rain and below average high temperatures.

As expected, a few showers returned to the northwestern viewing area overnight. Also as expected, no severe weather was reported. A few showers may linger in the northwest until mid-morning.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms may develop by lunch. This initial activity will be sparse, so the chance of rain is slim. More widely scattered storms and showers are expected this afternoon. This activity will be somewhat more widespread, so your chance of rain will increase slightly.

Outside of shower activity it will be partly sunny, winds light, and very muggy. Temperatures will peak in the mid- and upper 80s. Temperatures may hit 90 degrees in the northeastern KCBD viewing area.

The afternoon crop of showers may linger into the evening but are expected to die out before midnight.

Thursday through Saturday will be mostly sunny, humid, and hot. Based on this morning’s data I do not expect rain at your location through Saturday afternoon. I do expect highs to climb to near average for July.

Lubbock highs will climb to near 90 degrees tomorrow, low 90s Friday, and near 90 Saturday.

A chance of storms will return Saturday evening or night.

Currently, our forecast continues to call for widely scattered storms and showers Sunday into Monday. Locally heavy rain may accompany some storms.

Lubbock Climatology

The high temperature at the Lubbock airport yesterday was 86°, seven degrees below the average for the date. Lubbock’s July 6 record high is 105° (set in 1994 and tied in 2016).

My forecast high for Lubbock today is 87°. The average high for July 7 is 93° and the record high is 109° (2016).

A trace of rain was reported at the Lubbock airport yesterday. No precipitation has been reported today, as of 7:15 AM. The July to date total is 0.08″, which is 0.42″ below the average month-to-date. The year-to-date total is 12.17″, which is 2.67″ above the average-to-date.

Sunset today is at 9:01 PM. Sunrise tomorrow is at 6:44 AM. Sunset tomorrow is at 9:00 PM.

