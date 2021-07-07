More heat headed for the South Plains

Local Listings
More heat headed our way with the afternoon temps climbing into the low 90s over more communities in the area.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures have edged into the 90 degree mark in some communities on the South Plains, even with clouds and widely scattered showers and storms.

More heat headed our way with the afternoon temps climbing into the low 90s over more communities in the area. That heat will continue into the weekend with the 90s likely tomorrow through Saturday.

Even with the humidity hanging around, the rain chances will be lower until late weekend. The high pressure that’s producing heat in the west and southwest will keep our rain chances limited until Sunday.

By late Saturday a cold front will bring a change in temps Sunday along with better rain chances on Sunday and Monday.

Daytime temps will return to the 80s by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

