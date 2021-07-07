Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sources say Moise was assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized amid political instability.(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

firework mess
Once again, abandoned firework mess leaves residents frustrated
Law enforcement have blocked off portions of 120th Street and Kenosha Avenue. Details are...
Suspect seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting near 121st Street and Kenosha Ave
Watch: Lubbock police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting
Woman struck by stray bullet near Mackenzie Park Saturday night seriously injured
LPD received the call at 9:13 p.m., Friday night, to the Bentwood Apartments. Police say one...
Suspect tells police beating led up to Friday stabbing

Latest News

Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope, recovering well, had ‘severe’ narrowing of his colon
An 11-year-old boy was killed in the accident. His 15-year-old brother remains in the hospital...
Fireworks crew helped theme park riders whose raft overturned
The already-challenging search and rescue effort has been made more complex as Elsa churned...
Condo collapse death toll rises to 36 as rescuers battle storm