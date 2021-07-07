Terrence Shannon Jr. withdraws from NBA Draft, returning to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After testing the NBA waters and participating in the NBA Combine, Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has decided to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to the Red Raiders.

Shannon Jr. return gives Tech their second leading scorer from a season ago and adds to the veteran depth on the newly assembled team under new head coach Mark Adams. The 6′6 junior has now played two seasons with the Red Raiders, appearing in 28 games last season while making 13 starts averaging about 12.9 points and four rebounds per game. He capped the season off by being named to the All-Big 12 third team.

Shannon is now the fifth player to return from last year’s team joining Clarence Nadolny, Marcus Santos-Silva, Kevin McCullar, and Chibuzo Agbo.

