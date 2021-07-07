WARRANT: Suspect in officer-involved shooting drew police attention before chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New details released in an arrest warrant against Jerome Garcia, 41, show he intentionally “drove back by Bolton’s and honked his horn to get the officers attention”.

Police identified Garcia as the suspect in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening after leading police on a chase through South Lubbock.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at Bolton’s near 37th and Ave. Q where victim, Tyrese Robinson, told police there was a previous altercation with Garcia at another location. That’s when Robinson left and drove to Bolton’s where Garcia followed him in the gold GMC Yukon XL. Robinson told investigators when Garcia got out of the vehicle, he was holding a black shotgun with pistol grips.

Garcia is accused of shooting a round in the air, damaging the awning of Bolton’s. Robinson told officers Garcia then pointed the gun at him and another victim. Both victims believe at least three rounds were fired by Garcia, but other witnesses say they only heard two.

Garcia then drove back to the scene in same vehicle where he honked his horn to get police attention before leading officers on a pursuit. According to the warrant, Garcia was still in possession of the shotgun described by witnesses.

The three officers involved are on paid leave during the investigation, per policy.

Garcia is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s in critical, but stable condition at UMC.

