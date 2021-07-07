Local Listings
Woman wanted for Snyder murder arrested in Big Spring

Misty Parham, 27.
Misty Parham, 27.(Howard County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police have arrested a woman wanted for a deadly shooting in Snyder.

Misty Parham, 27, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, an officer with the Criminal Investigation Division pulled over a car in the 300 block of West 6th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Parham, was found to have an arrest warrant out of Scurry County. She was taken into custody and booked into the Howard County Jail.

Parham was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Snyder last week.

A second suspect in the shooting, Donald Emerson, has already been arrested.

