Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

The COVID-19 Delta variant is now in Lubbock.

The health department said it confirmed 14 cases last week but the numbers could be higher.

Experts say the unvaccinated are most at risk from the highly contagious variant.

KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Camelia Juarez takes a deeper look: ‘This Delta variant is a game changer’: Lubbock sees Delta COVID-19 variant

The Texas special legislative session begins today in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced 11 items on the agenda, which include election issues and border security.

Other items include social media censorship, transgender athletes and critical race theory.

Get the details here: Texas lawmakers are back for a special session. Here’s what you should know.

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to crawl over the East Coast.

The storm passed over Florida Wednesday, and is said to be responsible for one death, another 10 were hurt in Georgia.

Flash flooding is expected to continue through tomorrow.

Get the latest here: Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

Crews in Surfside, Florida switched from search-and-rescue to recovery-mode.

Teams found 18 more bodies Wednesday, which raised the death toll to 54 people.

Authorities say there is almost no chance at finding anyone alive.

Read more here: Tears, prayers mark end to search for Miami condo survivors

A federal judge ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for the Sutherland Springs church massacre in 2017.

The judge said the Air Force failed to report the shooters criminal history.

That would have prevented him from buying a rifle and killing 26 people.

Read more here: Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack

Read more top headlines here:

