Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

COVID Delta variant reported in Lubbock, Texas special session begins today, judge faults Air Force for mass shooting
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

The COVID-19 Delta variant is now in Lubbock.

What will the weather be like today?

The Texas special legislative session begins today in Austin.

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to crawl over the East Coast.

Crews in Surfside, Florida switched from search-and-rescue to recovery-mode.

A federal judge ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for the Sutherland Springs church massacre in 2017.

Read more top headlines here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

